The North Face brings back the 80s with new Retro Tech range

We may be on the eve of the 2020s, but The North Face wants to take us all back to the 80s this winter with its new Retro Tech range.

Inspired by the decade that gave us the Walkman, Rubik’s cube and Atari 2600 game console, the Retro Tech collection is all about classic silhouettes and bold colours that aren’t afraid of contrasting with each other.

Despite the 80’s aesthetics, these North Face garments use the latest fabric technology to keep you warm and dry, no matter what the weather throws at you. Highlights of the collection include The North Face favourites like the Lhotse Jacket (in striking tangerine, no less), and the Denali Fleece in contrasting coral blue.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Completing the look are the Denali Fleece pants, Fine Tee and Exploration belt bag - or bum bag if you really want to live that 80’s life.

Retro Tech also includes a pair of Trail Escape sneakers, complete with coral blue details and stand-out pink lances. Because who says you can’t wear coral blue, pink and tangerine in one 80s-fuelled retro outfit?

The entire Retro Tech range is available to buy on The North Face website now.

Liked this?