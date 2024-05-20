REI Co-op up to 70% off Patagonia sale is live – 5 expert-approved deals by the T3 team

Shop Patagonia fleeces, jackets, bags and more for $$$ less

Patagonia web specials sale
(Image credit: Patagonia)
Matt Kollat
By
published

REI Co-op just launched its Anniversary Sale, which coincides with Memorial Day – isn't that great? You can bag dirt-cheap outdoor apparel and gear from a ton of top brands, including Outdoor Research, Smartwool, The North Face, and, of course, Patagonia.

Shop REI Co-op's Anniversary Sale right now

As a matter of fact, you can also grab a bargain on cycling equipment, as well as offers on climbing and watersports gear. There are even travel and fitness deals in the sale! The Anniversary Sale is on until 5/27 and until stocks last. Looking at the deals, we don't expect a lot of these items to stick around for much longer...

Patagonia Wind Shield Pants - Women's: was $169, now $49.83 at REI Co-op

Patagonia Wind Shield Pants - Women's: was $169, now $49.83 at REI Co-op
These amazingly stretchy pants can wick away sweat in no time! Featuring a DWR finish and HeiQ Fresh durable odor control technology on the waistband, side panels and lower-back legs, the Wind Shield are the perfect trousers for summer hikes. Now 70% off at REI!

View Deal
Patagonia Lost Canyon Insulated Jacket - Women's: was $199, now $98.93 at REI Co-op

Patagonia Lost Canyon Insulated Jacket - Women's: was $199, now $98.93 at REI Co-op
Looking for something that keeps you cosy up the mountaintop? The Lost Canyon Insulated Jacket is the answer. Featuring a PFC-free, durable water, water-repellent (DWR) finish, this coat is made with Thermogreen synthetic insulation using recycled materials. Get it now for half-price off!

View Deal
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket - Men's: was $179, now $88.83 at REI Co-op

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket - Men's: was $179, now $88.83 at REI Co-op
As the name suggests, the Torrentshell 3L jacket can withstand heavy downpours without missing a beat. It has a 2-way adjustable hood, a microfleece-lined neck, two handwarmer pockets and a ton of other convenience features to keep you dry and safe in any weather. the Wax Red colorway now 50% off!

View Deal
Patagonia Microdini Hoodie - Men's: was $149, now $73.73 at REI Co-op

Patagonia Microdini Hoodie - Men's: was $149, now $73.73 at REI Co-op
You can't go wrong with a Patagonia fleece! This Fair Trade Certified sewn cozy top will keep you warm even when the temperature starts dropping outside. Perfect as a mid-layer or an outer shell in milder weather. Save 50% right now at REI!

View Deal
Patagonia Fieldsmith Linked Pack: was $89, now $43.73 at REO Co-op

Patagonia Fieldsmith Linked Pack: was $89, now $43.73 at REO Co-op
Another surefire item every outdoor-minded person must have is a Patagonia backpack. The 25-litre Fieldsmith Linked Pack fits most 15-inch laptops and is made from 100% recycled polyester (solution-dyed) with a PFC-free DWR finish. Now less than half price!

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸