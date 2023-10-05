Reebok teams up with cool outdoor brand Spyder for its latest capsule collection

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Not sure if you've noticed, but wearing outdoor clothing is cool these days. Reebok knows this, hence why they teamed up with certified cool outdoor brand Spyder for their latest capsule collection, which "leverages Reebok and Spyder's iconic status in streetwear and ski culture to bridge the gap between the city and the mountain."

The Reebok x Spyder collection encompasses a mix of Spyder's technical outerwear and Reebok's sport-style footwear. Each pair of footwear comes with advanced sport technology badges, silicone Reebok and Spyder icons and functional outdoor hardware.

Highlights of the footwear and apparel include the Classic Leather Trail shoes ($120), taking design cues from the Reebok '90s outdoor catalogue. The shoes incorporate a weather-resistant upper, ski-inspired hardware details and a trail-inspired rubber outsole.

(Image credit: Reebok)

Another standout piece is the Nano X3 Adventure Winter ($150), featuring a weather-resistant upper, Vibram Evo Trek outsole to provide an all-terrain grip, cosy collar and tongue lining. This winterized version also features D-ring eyelets, typically seen on cold-weather boots.

On the apparel side, the Windom Down Jacket ($279 MSRP) is a 700-fill duck-down puffy that is ready to be worn as a standalone piece on the mountain or around town and is sure to be a standout in any environment.

The Lounge Long Sleeve Crew ($89) is made with 100% recycled anti-pill polyester fleece to deliver relaxed, lightweight comfort. It can be worn over a t-shirt as a mid-layer or as a warm top layer indoors; the Lounge Crew is made for just that – lounging.

The Reebok x Spyder collection will be available at Reebok and select third-party retailers beginning 19 October 2023.