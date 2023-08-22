Razer's latest brings a whole new meaning to cutting edge

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Razer is known for having gamers as the core of everything they do whether it's giving them the best experience in game with gaming keyboards, some of the best gaming laptops, or treating your ears with a gaming headset. But now Razer has made, well... a razor.

The "Gillette Labs Razer limited edition" (henceforth known as the Razer razor, sorry) is an unexpected partnership between Razer and Gilette that is officially not a joke. Sporting Razer's classic green design, the Razer Razor uses standard Gilette heads to help gamers of any gender shave their face, legs or anywhere.

Sadly it doesn't have RBG lighting or 1337 blades (credit T3 Tech Editor Mike Lowe for that one) but it does feature a pretty snazzy design and the exfoliating bar design that Gillette has introduced in recent years.

(Image credit: Razer)

The idea stemmed from an April Fools video created by Razer in which a gamer with particularly unruly eyebrows picks up their mouse and then uses it to shave. If you're gaming for so long your facial hair has grown, you should probably take a break, Thankfully, this latest effort is a more standard design.



Razer has also stressed that the Razer razor isn't just for men. Aside from your face, the Razer razor is also suitable for any of the other zones of your body that need shaving. Fortunately, I'm not one of those guys who has yeti legs, but it's nice to have the option.

I can't believe I'm writing this but will Razer's release be one of the best razors?