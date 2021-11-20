Razer Blackshark V2 gaming headset at its lowest ever price in this Black Friday deal

The Razer Blackshark V2 has had its price slashed by more than £40, making it one of the best Black Friday deals you'll find right now.

Compatible with just about everything from PCs to Macs and most consoles, the Razer Blackshark V2 is one of the best gaming headsets you can buy.

Razer Blackshark V2: was £99.99, now £55.29 at Amazon (save £44) Razer Blackshark V2: was £99.99, now £55.29 at Amazon (save £44)

Save 45% on the Razer Blackshark V2 in Amazon's Black Friday sale. This wired gaming headset can be connected through USB or a 3.5mm audio cable, which means you can use it with just about any PC or console It even has advanced passive noise cancellation so nothing can break your focus.

Why you should buy the Razer Blackshark V2

Connecting the Razer Blackshark V2 wired gaming headset to your PC or console is as easy as plugging it in using the USB or 3.5mm audio cable. It comes with a detachable microphone and a USB sound card as well.

The audio quality is excellent, thanks to the simulated 7.1 surround sound. It helps you to identify enemy location and makes you feel completely immersed in the game. If you're using it on a PC, the Razer Synapse app lets you turn on the option to hear yourself through the speakers as well.

A comfortable and lightweight gaming headset, the Razer Blackshark V2 has fabric-covered memory foam on the ear cups and the headband. You can literally wear this for hours on end without discomfort, you'll forget it's even there. You can get the full lowdown in the Razer Blackshark V2 review.