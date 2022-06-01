Rado's Captain Cook Chronograph adds something new to its collection for explorers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that we're big fans of the Rado Captian Cook here at T3 – a collection of watches designed for modern-day adventures and inspired by the eponymous explorer.

Building upon the Captain Cook's success, the Captain Cook Chronograph adds something different to the range and keeps it at the forefront of the very latest design, technology and style.

The new Captain Cook Chronograph features the same, charming, box-shaped glass, in scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides.

The thinner, more comfortable and stylish 43mm case, in either polished stainless steel or circular-brushed bronze, features a polished high-tech-ceramic inlay on the bezel, in blue or black.

The latter presents a silver-to-blue gradient, another silver-to-black and another a blue sunray finish, all of them, I think, look exquisite next to the appliquéd indices, markers and numerals.

Of course, this collection is designed to be just as functional as it is stylish, so key elements are treated with Super-LumiNova for excellent readability even in low-light conditions.

The rotating anchor symbol remains one of my favourite touches, in rhodium against a red backplate.

The dial is balanced, with a chronograph dial at 9, standard seconds at 3 o'clock, and a lower date window at 6 o'clock.

The date itself is displayed in red against silver, in keeping with former models.

(Image credit: Rado)

Inside is the new, thinner R801 automatic movement. It has 37 jewels, five hands and 59 hours of power reserve.

As is pretty much standard now for Swatch Group watches, the Captain Cook features a Nivachron anti-magnetic hairspring for increased protection from magnetic fields.

The Chrono is water resistance to 30 bar is assured by a screw-down case back, screw-in crown and pushbuttons.

The Captain Cook Chronograph is supplied with two additional straps, the specifics of which depend on which model you choose.

(Image credit: Rado)

To keep everything together, the new Captain Cook Chronograph comes in a special case inspired by the two-strapped treasure chests of ancient explorers and navigators. The wooden box is equipped with metal hardware, around a soft ivory-coloured interior where your spare straps can be safely stored, along with your favourite Rado, when not in use.

The Captain Cook Chronograph range is available online now on Rado's website (opens in new tab) and Watches Of Switzerland (opens in new tab). Pricing starts from £3,440 to £4,090.