Rado Captain Cook Ceramic proves you don't need to be smart to be high tech

You'd be forgiven for thinking that to be a high-tech watch in 2021 you need to be smart, like the Apple Watch or one of the entries in T3's best smartwatch guide, but the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is here to dispell that myth.

The new Captain Cook Ceramic watch is the result of many years of research and development, combined with the history and tradition of the Rado Captain Cook. It features some of the brand's most advanced manufacturing techniques, such as Rado's innovative high-tech ceramic monobloc case construction and scratch-resistant and hypoallergenic high-tech ceramic.

It's also powered by the Rado Calibre R734 featuring a Nivachron hairspring, which protects the timepiece from magnetic fields.

(Image credit: Rado)

The Captain Cook Ceramic is presented for the first time in a case size of 43mm and is available in four versions.

The first version in black high-tech ceramic case and bracelet with a hardened stainless steel turning bezel and black high-tech ceramic insert (pictured above). A second model holds this same case and dial but is offered with a rubber strap for those who prefer a more casual look. A third version is offered similarly in black high-tech ceramic case and bracelet but with contrasting rose gold coloured PVD coated stainless steel turning bezel, and black high-tech ceramic insert. The final, fourth model, a highly distinct plasma high-tech ceramic case and bracelet, with a hardened stainless steel bezel, and blue high-tech ceramic insert.

All the references are powered by Rado's Calibre R734 characterised by a long 80 hours power reserve, and up to 30 bar (300m) water resistance.

The dial and case back are crafted in black-tinted sapphire crystal allowing you to explore and admire the inner workings of the skeletonised movement. We love it as it's subtle whilst still maintaining legibility.

The sapphire dial is home to Rado's rotating anchor at 12 o'clock, and is protected by a chevé box sapphire crystal.

The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is available to buy now from Rado boutiques as well as from Rado's website, priced at £3,345.