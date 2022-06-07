New Netflix TV series bags perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has been having a pretty torrid time as of late, with its subscriber numbers dropping, its shows being cancelled, its content being stripped away by rivals, and hundreds of its staff being laid off.

Which is why Netflix executives will be pleased to see its new TV show series Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 (opens in new tab) has launched to excellent critical acclaim, with the series currently sitting on a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score (opens in new tab) in June 2022.

"That thing about third times being the charm is true, for Volume 3 of Love, Death & Robots is the best of them all," writes critic Nguyên Lê of The Spool, while Andrew Webster of The Verge says Volume 3 is "arguably the strongest collection yet: nine genre shorts without a weak link among them".

The praise for Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 doesn't end there, either, with Johnny Loftus of Decider stating that the series is, "full of rich imagination, smart details, and a refreshing lack of restraint, in both its visuals and language." While Collier Jennings of But Why Tho? A Geek Community says that the show, "continues to push the boundaries of animated anthologies".

From my point of view, what's most interesting about Love, Death + Robots is that it seems to have got better as each season has gone on. Series one of the show has a 77% Rotten Tomatoes rating, while season two has a 80% score – then the third season has just dropped and bagged a 100% score.

You do get these slow-to-wind-up sleeper hits every now and then, but it is quite rare as most shows launch out of the gate with their best material and then subsequent seasons see the quality drop off. It seems here, though, that the makers of Love, Death + Robots have kept polishing the show's initial premise (anthology short stories that lean, in general, toward sci-fi, horror and action) and refining it so that it is delivering better results the longer it goes on.

Which is great news for Netflix, and for those with a subscription to the streaming service, as all three seasons (including the brand new Volume 3) are available to stream right now.