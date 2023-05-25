Quick! These 3 classic movies are leaving Netflix next week

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best streaming services like Netflix are great for constantly adding new content for us to enjoy, but sadly there always has to be balance in the force. Titles leave Netflix all the time, but the 1st of June will see some of the best movies of all time disappear from the platform. If you can quote every line or you’ve never got around to watching, you owe it to yourself to watch these three movies that are leaving Netflix.

Pulp Fiction

(Image credit: Miramax)

Whether you call it a Quarter Pounder or a Royale with Cheese, everyone should see Tarantino’s 1994 masterpiece. In IMDB’s top 10 films of all time, there really is no reason not to watch this twisting tale of three interwoven stories.

With an all-star cast including John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson and a breakthrough role for Uma Thurman, Pulp Fiction has become a cultural touchstone for millions and spawned countless imitators and parodies. Darkly funny but also full of Tarantino’s signature brand of violence, this is not one to watch with the kids.

Good Will Hunting

(Image credit: Miramax)

You like Apples? Well, you’ve got a week left to watch Good Will Hunting, how’d ya like them apples? With an Oscar-winning screenplay from stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, along with a career highlight performance (that also netted him an Oscar) from the late great Robin Williams, you have to watch this movie.

Damon plays the eponymous Will, a college janitor and mathematical savant who is living a life destined to go nowhere. When he anonymously solves a complicated equation left on the blackboard he starts a journey that will change his path forever. This is a touching drama, with some lighter moments, about not letting where you come from define who you are.

The Breakfast Club

Worth watching for the punch-the-air soundtrack alone, this movie is an 80’s time capsule in all the best ways. Director John Hughes and Molly Ringwald worked together on some of the biggest movies of the eighties and The Breakfast Club is right up there with the best.

This coming-of-age comedy-drama sees five students described as “a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal" meet in a Saturday detention. They soon prove however to be more than their high school labels. Pretty much all coming-of-age and high-school movies these days owe a great debt to The Breakfast Club, so treat yourself before you miss the chance.

