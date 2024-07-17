Quick! The KitchenAid Stand Mixer gets £120 price cut in the Prime Day deals

Listen up: you only have a few more hours to get your hands on the best Prime Day deals of 2024. There are plenty of discounts to treat yourself to, including huge price cuts on kitchen appliances, TVs, smartwatches, toys and much more.

I’ve always wanted a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and thanks to the Prime Day sale, the iconic mixer has had a £120 price cut!

Originally priced at £549, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is now £429, saving you 22% on this best stand mixer . While this might not seem like a huge discount, KitchenAid rarely drops its prices so you’re going to want to take advantage of this deal while it’s here.

To view the KitchenAid Stand Mixer deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading to find out why we gave this mixer five stars in our KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review .

KitchenAid 5KSM125BOB 4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer: was £549 , now £429 at Amazon

Save £120 on the KitchenAid 5KSM125BOB 4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer in the Prime Day deals. This iconic stand mixer has a 4.8-litre capacity in its stainless steel, and can easily process up to 1kg of flour in one go. It comes with a wide variety of accessories, and is available in Onyx Black, Almond Cream and Empire Red colourways.

There are many reasons that the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is highly coveted; the main one being its attractive design. It has a smoothly rounded body and a tilt-head that attaches to multiple accessories and is available in multiple different colours to suit all kitchen aesthetics.

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer that I’ve highlighted in this deal is the 4.8-litre version, which offers a generous capacity for most cooking and baking tasks. It can easily prepare small, medium and large quantities of food at a time, including dough, batter and more.

Built to last, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is made from a robust and durable full metal construction. It’s also compatible with multiple KitchenAid accessories, like whisks, dough hooks, spiralisers and grinders, making it an incredibly versatile appliance to introduce to your kitchen.