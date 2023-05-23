Hate burpees? Try this quick, low-impact session for a full-body workout instead

It's still great for building strength and burning fat

By Bryony Firth-Bernard
published

It’s all very well and good doing burpees and box jumps but, let’s be honest, they’re bloody horrible. You’ll therefore be delighted to know they’re really not required for a decent workout, so if you’re looking for something that’s a little more low intensity, but are still keen to work your entire body, then this low-impact full-body workout is just what you need.

I just want to point out, ‘low-impact’ does not mean ‘not as hard’, it just means the exercises raise your heart rate a little slower and are less intense on your joints. My Fitness Pal actually points out that low-impact exercises are great for reducing the risk of injury, can still build muscle and are great at relieving stress.

Although one exercise in this video uses a dumbbell, we’ve taken it out of the workout, as it’s really not needed. This full-body workout requires zero exercise equipment, you just need a phone timer and a chair. You’ve got 10 different exercises to complete which will target your abs, legs, arms and glues. The exercises have been split up (which I personally think is a lot nicer) so, for example, you’ll complete the first set of exercises, have a little break, then move onto the next set.

Here’s what you’ll be doing:

  • Shoulder tap and rocking chair (30 seconds)
  • Plank and reach (30 seconds)
  • Frog pump (30 seconds)
  • Rest (20 seconds)
  • Goblet sit squats (30 seconds)
  • Bent-leg raises and flutters (30 seconds)
  • Rest (20 seconds)
  • Commando and push-ups (these can be done on your knees, 40 seconds)
  • Single-arm superman (40 seconds)
  • Rest (20 seconds)
  • 3-Way Mountain Climbers (20 seconds)
  • Hover to Plank (20 seconds)
  • Russian Twists (20 seconds)

I recommend doing three rounds of the whole workout, four if you really want a challenge, and give yourself a minute to 90 seconds rest once you've completed the whole workout. If you suffer from back pain and require an even lower-impact workout then this low-impact stretch routine can be completed in just 15 minutes. If you change your mind and still want a routine that’s a little more high intensity, but still without the jumping, then this 7-minute, low-impact no jump workout could be worth looking at.

