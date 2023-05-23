Hate burpees? Try this quick, low-impact session for a full-body workout instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s all very well and good doing burpees and box jumps but, let’s be honest, they’re bloody horrible. You’ll therefore be delighted to know they’re really not required for a decent workout, so if you’re looking for something that’s a little more low intensity, but are still keen to work your entire body, then this low-impact full-body workout is just what you need.

I just want to point out, ‘low-impact’ does not mean ‘not as hard’, it just means the exercises raise your heart rate a little slower and are less intense on your joints. My Fitness Pal actually points out that low-impact exercises are great for reducing the risk of injury, can still build muscle and are great at relieving stress.

Although one exercise in this video uses a dumbbell, we’ve taken it out of the workout, as it’s really not needed. This full-body workout requires zero exercise equipment, you just need a phone timer and a chair. You’ve got 10 different exercises to complete which will target your abs, legs, arms and glues. The exercises have been split up (which I personally think is a lot nicer) so, for example, you’ll complete the first set of exercises, have a little break, then move onto the next set.

Here’s what you’ll be doing:

Shoulder tap and rocking chair (30 seconds)

Plank and reach (30 seconds)

Frog pump (30 seconds)

Rest (20 seconds)

Goblet sit squats (30 seconds)

Bent-leg raises and flutters (30 seconds)

Rest (20 seconds)

Commando and push-ups (these can be done on your knees, 40 seconds)

Single-arm superman (40 seconds)

Rest (20 seconds)

3-Way Mountain Climbers (20 seconds)

Hover to Plank (20 seconds)

Russian Twists (20 seconds)