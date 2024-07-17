Quick! iPhone 14 Plus is £230 off in rare Amazon Prime Day deal

As we move over the horizon of midday here in the UK, the Amazon Prime Day sale is winding into its final 12 hours. The swathes of deals and offers have been really impressive this time out, with something for everyone.

One thing we rarely see snag a hefty price cut is the iPhone, however. Apple tends to opt out of these kinds of events, instead offering gifts and incentives when you make a purchase at the standard price.

That's not the case here, though. In a rare exception to the rule, the iPhone 14 Plus is just £569 at Amazon right now – saving you £230!

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: was £799, now £569 at Amazon

In a rare Prime Day iPhone deal, save a cool £230 on the iPhone 14 Plus at Amazon! This is the larger footprint model, giving you 6.7 inches of beautiful Super Retina XDR goodness and an A15 Bionic chip inside.

That's a great price for this handset. The Plus variants of the iPhone range offer a real 'best of both worlds' approach. You'll get the larger 6.7-inch display for added screen real estate, without needing to fork out for the added cameras and processing power of the Pro Max.

That's a great option for most people. Let's face it, very few of us are actually pushing our handsets enough to warrant the horsepower of the Pro Max variant. Unless you're gaming non-stop or routinely editing videos and photos from morning 'til night, it's a bit overkill.

Here, you'll find an A15 Bionic processor which is more than capable of powering through your everyday tasks with ease. That's paired with a battery rated for 26 hours of video playback.

On the camera front, you'll find a 12MP main sensor which is more than capable of capturing beautiful imagery. Don't be fooled by the number here – with phones, the software behind the sensor is arguably more important than the hardware specs.