PS5, Xbox and PC gamers just got a great new Astro headset option from Logitech

Been looking for a new best gaming headset for your gaming antics? Gaming outfit Astro has just revealed the new A30 gaming headset under the Logitech G brand.

The Logitech G Astro A30 gaming headset is also compatible with, well, pretty much everything: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, Android, iOS, PS4 and Xbox One. Not a gaming stone goes unturned in that list.

The new headset features customisable 'speaker tags' (the exterior of the earcups), so if you want to design your own replacements – or there's a curated collection to choose from – you can make the Astro A30 really feel personalised.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech ) (Image credit: Logitech ) (Image credit: Logitech )

The headset also features Logitech's Lightspeed Wireless technology, at 2.4GHz, for a solid wireless connection. Or you can use the 3.5mm jack if you want to go wired.

Other top features include a detachable mic system (there's also a built-in one if you prefer, minus the boom) and a purported 43 hours of battery life per charge. That's one long-lasting headset! When it runs low, recharging via USB-C is quick and easy.

Sound is delivered through a pair of 40mm drivers, with a frequency response range that can hit 20Hz low-end and 20,000Hz top-end, which is a full spectrum of audio to ensure bass punches and high-end sparkles when you're deep in a gaming or streaming session.

The Logitech G Astro A30 gaming headset will be available in White or Navy finished and ship before the month is out, priced at €249 in Europe and $229 in the US. We're still awaiting a UK price tag confirmation.