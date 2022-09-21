PS5, Xbox and PC gamers just got a great new Astro headset option from Logitech

That's not all: the Logitech Astro A30 gaming headset is compatible with Switch, Android and iOS too

Been looking for a new best gaming headset for your gaming antics? Gaming outfit Astro has just revealed the new A30 gaming headset under the Logitech G brand. 

The Logitech G Astro A30 gaming headset is also compatible with, well, pretty much everything: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, Android, iOS, PS4 and Xbox One. Not a gaming stone goes unturned in that list.

The new headset features customisable 'speaker tags' (the exterior of the earcups), so if you want to design your own replacements – or there's a curated collection to choose from – you can make the Astro A30 really feel personalised.

The headset also features Logitech's Lightspeed Wireless technology, at 2.4GHz, for a solid wireless connection. Or you can use the 3.5mm jack if you want to go wired.

Other top features include a detachable mic system (there's also a built-in one if you prefer, minus the boom) and a purported 43 hours of battery life per charge. That's one long-lasting headset! When it runs low, recharging via USB-C is quick and easy.

Sound is delivered through a pair of 40mm drivers, with a frequency response range that can hit 20Hz low-end and 20,000Hz top-end, which is a full spectrum of audio to ensure bass punches and high-end sparkles when you're deep in a gaming or streaming session.

The Logitech G Astro A30 gaming headset will be available in White or Navy finished and ship before the month is out, priced at €249 in Europe and $229 in the US. We're still awaiting a UK price tag confirmation.

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

