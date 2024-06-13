Your PS5 can do some new tricks, as PlayStation releases a free upgrade

Quick Summary The latest System Software for the PS5 adds the ability to make Discord voice calls directly through the console itself. They are also some key improvements to child accounts and parental controls.

A new System Software update for the PlayStation 5 is rolling out now and it introduces some key new features for Discord users and parents.

For starters, System Software 24.04-09.40.00 adds the ability to finally start or join a Discord voice call directly from your console.

First you need to link your Discord and PlayStation Network accounts on Discord itself. Then you should be able to find the controls inside "Game Base" in the PS5's control centre – a new Discord tab should become available.

In addition, the device software for the Sony Pulse Elite, Pulse Explore earbuds, and PlayStation Link USB adapter has been updated with stability tweaks and improvements.

But perhaps the most significant change is how child accounts now work.

You can now link and add third-party services and apps to a child account – something that was previously prohibited. That means younger players can now also use Discord voice chat, and access music streaming services, such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Children can also now share videos on YouTube and Twitch, directly from the PlayStation.

Finally, new parental controls have arrived to reflect the change, notifying guardians when a child's account links with a third-party service, and given them more management options.

The new upgrade is available to download onto your PS5 now, so should install automatically. If not, you might need to double check the "Downloads/Uploads" menu in the control centre on the homepage.

You can check out the entire patch notes for PS5 System Software Version 24.04-09.40.00 below: