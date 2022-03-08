PS5 restock: Very stock live – get a PlayStation 5 now

Update: All PS5 stock at Very has now sold out. It lasted less than an hour with standalone disc consoles being the first to go. Sony itself has just gone live with PS5 stock via the PlayStation Direct store, so worth checking there too.

Interestingly, AO.com went live with one PS5 bundle featuring Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 at around 10:30 AM UK time, however, sold out in less than 10 minutes flat. Madness! Thankfully, Sony is set to offer consumers another chance to get a console real soon. To keep up with all the latest stock drop information, head to T3's PS5 restock tracker.

Original Story: Very has put live its latest batch of PlayStation 5 stock. Anyone interested should head to Very's website to get one while stock is available. PS5 stock has been selling out incredibly fast as of late, so be quick!

This is only the second restock from Very since the New Year, showing these restocks are happening less frequently at the moment. PS5 disc and digital bundles are up for grabs with Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and an additional white DualSense controller. The standalone console looks to have now gone but bundles are still up grabs.

Throughout 2021, Very was one of the top retailers for PS5 stock with delivery expected by March 15th, 2022 at the latest. It's also well worth trying the Very mobile app to beat the queues.



Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and the upcoming console exclusive, Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. We made it through to the purchase page in about 20 minutes. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up. I'm obsessed with the latter, having put more than 50 hours into the FromSoftware game so far.