PS5 Slim pre-order discount code now live – but I've got a better Black Friday deal

The PlayStation 5 Slim is already on sale in the US, but we in the UK have had to wait a little longer: it'll be on sale from 29 November though. Pre-orders are now live, so you can put your money where your mouth is and pre-order one from Currys – which is offering a £20 off discount code (see below).

However, I've got a better Black Friday deal which is fairly simple: swerve buying the PS5 Slim and just buy the original PS5, which is identical in terms of internal spec, but will save you £80 – and that's including the Currys discount code in the equation. Seems a no-brainer to me, even though the Slim is clearly the better-looking console of the pair.

Sony PS5 Slim: was £479 , now £459 with discount code at Currys Use code Slim20 at the checkout and Currys will give you a £20 discount, cutting the PS5 slim down to £459. The Digital Edition Slim, meanwhile, will drop from £389 to £369.

Sony PlayStation 5: was £479 , now £379 at Amazon There's no difference to internal power or storage between PS5 and PS5 Slim, the only point of difference is that the Slim's disc drive isn't built in. And considering the savings you'll make, I think that makes this the obvious best buy.

If you do plump to spend the extra £80, however, you will get the better-looking console of the pair. So it's a win-win for whichever best suits your wants. I've long owned a PlayStation 5, though, and it happily lives in my AV cabinet with the disc drive at the ready – as this is how I watch my 4K Blu-ray discs.

Black Friday has been really interesting in 2023: for me all the deals actually worth buying have been the best console bundles, from Xbox Series X to Nintendo Switch, and of course the PlayStation 5. There's stacks of choice whatever your wants and needs. Or take a look at the best Black Friday games deals under £20.