Black Friday games deals live – 5 must-buy games under £20 for PS5, Switch and Xbox

Game on, without breaking the bank

Game deals
By Andy Sansom
Rik Henderson, Mike Lowe

We live in a veritable golden age for gaming. All three of the main consoles on the market have some exceptional titles available to play. Admittedly whether you own one or a combination of the different consoles, it can get expensive. 

That's what makes Black Friday such a great time to buy games, with deals season seeing a host of leading titles dramatically reduced in price. In fact, if you play your cards right, you can pick up a top title and still expect to get change from a £20 note. That's the challenge we set for our team of gaming experts and we're bringing you the best the games industry has to offer at bargain prices.

With that goal in mind, here are 5 great games under £20 for PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X. 

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Switch: was £19.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Switch: was £19.99 now £12.99 at Amazon
Mario meets Xcom in this brilliantly zany tactical strategy game. Play as everyone's favourite Italian plumber or the Rabbids as they fight to protect the Mushroom Kingdom. A great co-op experience too.

Horizon Forbidden West - PS5: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Argos

Horizon Forbidden West - PS5: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Argos
T3's Tech Editor is always raving about this game and for good reason. Playing as Aloy, you'll traverse a futuristic world filled with robotic dinosaurs and try to solve a potentially apocalyptic problem. It's a PlayStation exclusive too, so really knows how to make the most of the hardware.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination - PS5: was £19 now £14 at Game

Evil Genius 2: World Domination - PS5: was £19 now £14 at Game
A hilarious send-up of the spy genre, Evil Genius 2 puts you in charge of world domination, creating the perfect headquarters before some pesky goodie goodies come and try to ruin everything you worked for. A great management sim like nothing else. 

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 cross-gen deluxe bundle: was  £49 now £19 at Amazon
An excellent choice from T3's News Editor who said: "The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series is among the greatest gaming franchises of all time, and this remastered collection of the first two combined is truly unmissable. Not only does the gameplay hold its own amongst more modern titles, the graphical reworking is sublime." 

Consider yourself told. 

Metro Exodus: Complete edition- Xbox Series X: was £22

Metro Exodus: Complete edition- Xbox Series X: was £22 now £12 at Game
One of the most beautiful games ever made (visually and story-wise) is an absolute Snip for Black Friday. Explore a number of wide-open post-apocalyptic locations in this alternate-history survival shooter like no other. This version comes with all the DLC too.

