PS5 restock: where to get a PlayStation 5 this week

With the launch of Horizon Forbidden West only a few days away, the search for a PS5 in time for the release of arguably the biggest game on PS5 yet has ramped up exponentially. Thankfully, this week is looking like the best one in 2022 so far to get a console.

Let's start with the number one retailer to watch out for this week, GAME. After we previously reported on the British retailer building towards a massive restock between February 15th and February 18th, sadly nothing transpired. Supposedly internal delays pushed the restock's go-live date, so it's now looking like PS5 stock will go up for sale later this week after all.

As GAME has a history of going live on a Tuesday, we reckon February 15th will be most probable. It makes sense too with Horizon on the... horizon, Sony will want the console in as many homes as possible to co-inside with the launch. Either way, this is set to be a big restock. Expect plenty of disc and digital consoles alongside bundles galore. Go for the latter to be in with the best chance of securing one.

Amazon is looking to give consumers the second biggest opportunity this week, according to a new rumour (via PS5 Stock UK ). After last going live on January 19th, the world's biggest retailer has a history of dropping early on a Wednesday, so February 16th seems the best shout. It'll be an early start if true, but absolutely worth it if you can get a console.

Our final prediction would go to Argos, which last went live with PS5 stock on January 21st and has been one of the most consistent in recent times. Anyone considering getting one from the high street store should always try to go through its Click & Collect system – or better yet, drop by in person and see if they have any stock then and there. We've seen so much more success this way than online. In the meantime, to keep up with all upcoming stock drops, head on over to T3's PS5 restock tracker .