PS5 restock: Very stock live now – both disc and digital consoles

Very has gone live with its first batch of PS5 stock for 2022. Head on over to Very's website to secure a PlayStation 5 now. Standalone disc consoles have gone already, so don't hang about!

Check PS5 stock at Very now

This is the first restock of the year for Very, with the last one from the retailer going live last on December 14th. While standalone PS5 disc consoles have now all sold out, there are still several bundles available. This includes either an additional DualSense controller, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, or an additional DualSense controller and a subscription to PSN for 365 days.

From our experience, it's highly recommended to utilise the Very mobile app to be in with the best chance of ordering a console. The website is also worth running simultaneously if you can. Delivery is expected by January 28th – just in time for the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. As someone that just rolled credits on Deathloop over the Christmas period, I can say that's well worth checking out too.

Wait times on average can be anywhere up to 40 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. We made it through in about half an hour on browser, so the queue is moving. Don't try refreshing either. Just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.