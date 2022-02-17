PS5 restock: Smyths Toys live now with disc consoles

Smyths Toys has gone live with PlayStation 5 stock this morning. Head on over to the Smyths Toys website right away, so that you can get a console now. The first wave seemingly sold out in less than 10 minutes, however, it's available to pre-order at various stores across the country.

Check PS5 stock at Smyths Toys now

This is the second restock from Smyths Toys this month, suggesting the retailer is receiving a regular supply of consoles now. The restock itself was tipped off by Talha Sonmez, a reliable stock checker who runs the PS5 Stock UK account on Twitter. It's made up of PS5 Disc Editions only.

From our experience, success is better found in person when it comes to Smyths. We recommend heading to your local store to see whether it has stock available then and there. Check for its opening hours and ideally be there a little ahead of time. If opting for online via Click & Collect or Home Delivery, it's best to have an account set up beforehand to save time when it comes to checkout.

Thinking of picking up Horizon this week? Then make sure to read T3's official Horizon Forbidden West review to see if the new Sony blockbuster meets expectations.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which just launched recently for the console.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message. Smyths reportedly has an anti-bot system in place so by messing around too much, you could lose your chance.

GAME is expected to host its own PS5 restock later this week (maybe even today) so worth trying there if no luck on this occasion.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.