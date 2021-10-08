PS5 restock madness coming to an end according to insiders – here's when

It's fair to say that if you've been lucky enough to grab a PlayStation 5, it probably wasn't the most straightforward of tasks. When I picked up my Nintendo Switch, I didn't even pre-order. I called my local Smyths Toys retailer on launch day before going to pick it up there and then. That now seems like some sort of wonderful dream, considering the debacle with the PS5.

Well, there's been some news on that front as to when the actual chaos will end. It's not exactly close but it's now expected to catch up to the current market saturation by June to September 2022, at the latest. This means anyone hoping to swoop in on Black Friday or before the Christmas holidays may still find it a struggle to grab Sony's latest console.

The reason this new time period is seemingly the most viable is that these comments were made by AMD CEO Lisa Su (via Spiel Times ), the manufacturer behind the chipset that the PS5 console utilises. This reflects the comments of Xbox chief Phil Spencer earlier this month when speaking to The Wrap, who believed it would take well into next year before the chip shortage would cease.

"I expect it to be from June [to] September of next year 2022 when, perhaps, it will be possible to go down to a video game store or a department store to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X without it being an impossible task," said Su (via Spiel Times).

So while not the best of news, it still is of course possible to purchase a PS5. To best prepare for any imminent drop, we suggest checking out our handy guide with five quick tips to beat the bots and secure a console. Otherwise, head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker , where you will find all of the latest information. May the odds be in your favour.