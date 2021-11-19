PS5 restock LIVE NOW at PlayStation Direct! (update: now sold out)

UPDATE: And all the stock is now sold out. That was disappointingly short lived. For the latest PS5 restock info at other retailers check out T3's PS5 restock tracker.

An official PS5 restock is now live at PlayStation Direct. As such, we're advising all gamers who want to buy PS5 to head on over there right now.

Buy PS5 now at PlayStation Direct

This PS5 restock comes at the end of a week where Argos, GAME, and Amazon all went live with fresh PS5 stock.

As T3 notes in its PS5 restock tracker, this increase in available consoles has come about after Sony flew 3 jumbo jets full of consoles into the UK in late October, with the systems then being transferred to retailers.

Tens of thousands of console have been sold to gamers this week, now, and we're expecting today's drop from Sony itself to be one of the biggest.

There are PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition console available.

According to the information on PlayStation Direct a queuing system is in place. This means gamers need to high-tail it over to the site as soon as possible to get in line to buy a console.

Once a gamer gets to the front of the PlayStation Direct queue a chime will be heard and they will be automatically redirected to buy the console of their choice. This purchasing window will be held for 10 minutes once live, so be sure to keep one eye on your queue position.

This is looking like the penultimate major PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct, so we think if you want to be playing the best PS5 games before Christmas day, we'd go get in line right now.