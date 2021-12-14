PS5 restock: GAME stock live now – and it's the BIG one

As expected, GAME has gone live with PS5 stock this morning. Head on over to GAME's website to claim a console in time for Christmas. There's a huge amount of stock, so don't wait!

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

This is the first drop from GAME in December and the one we've all been waiting for. Stock appears to be rolling out in waves with PS5 disc and PS5 digital bundles now up for grabs, arriving with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

GAME operates a one console per customer system with any further orders cancelled afterwards. Anyone that makes a pre-order will receive the console by December 16th (priority) and December 20th. We can't recommend going for bundles enough to be in with the best chance of success.

GAME confirmed (via Facebook) that it would go live this morning with stock:

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. I've recently just finished Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and can't recommend that enough.

Wait times on average can be anywhere up to an hour, so patience and persistence are key. I made through to this Ratchet bundle in about 45 minutes, so the queue is moving. Don't try refreshing the page either. Just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.