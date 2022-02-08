PS5 restock: GAME set to go live today, here's everything you need to know

PlayStation 5 consoles might still be in short supply but there are still a few decent opportunities popping up from time to time to make sure you can start playing the best next-gen games. One of which, is likely to go live today.

As we previously reported , GAME is scheduled to go live with a major PS5 restock sometime this week with Tuesday (February 8th) being the most probable, going off the retailer's history. It last held a restock on January 8th and before that, previously hosted stock drops on December 14th and November 30th – all Tuesdays. You can see our thinking.

Like the majority of drops from GAME, it's expected to be filled with both disc and digital consoles among various bundles with games and accessories. Over the last couple of months, the most common titles we've seen packaged have been Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, FIFA 22 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The drop itself is expected to begin anywhere from 9AM to 11:30AM GMT (via PS5 Stock UK ). GAME usually drops a message across its social channels to indicate when it will go live on the day, so we should know reasonably soon whether the restock is today or not.

To be in with the best chance of securing a console, we recommend being online nice and early, while also having your details saved on GAME's website. Aside from this, bundles are always the best way to make sure you don't walk away empty-handed. Everyone always goes for standalone consoles, so if you can spend that little bit more, you are less likely to be disappointed.

If not today, the restock is then expected to either take place on February 9th or 10th, so not long to wait regardless. To keep up with all of the latest details as and when they happen, make sure to check out the official T3 PS5 restock tracker .

