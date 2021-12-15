PS5 restock: GAME has PlayStation 5 consoles in-store now, here's where

GAME has gone live with PlayStation 5 stock, however, this particular drop is in-store only. Head on over to GAME's store finder to locate your local retailer.

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

Only yesterday (December 14th) did GAME put up a bunch of PlayStation 5 stock online, selling out in under an hour. More stock has now seemingly been dispatched to GAME stores across the country with standalone disc consoles up for grabs. Naturally, this may change from store to store.

T3 spoke to a GAME employee at the York branch who confirmed stock arrived this morning and is available on a first-come-first-served basis. No stock is reserved and similar to online it enforces a one per household rule, so no getting one for your mate.

The following GAME stores have stock (that we know of) but it's probably still worth dropping by your local store as you might get lucky.

Aberystwyth

Bath

Bournemouth

Braintree

Cyfarthfa Retail Park (Merthyr Tydfil)

Gloucester

Hereford

Lincoln

Monks Cross (York)

Plymouth

Solihull

Worcester

Various GAME social media accounts have confirmed whether they have stock in-store. See below for an example from GAME Monks Cross in York.

🚨 PS5 STOCK 🚨We’ve just had our latest stock of #PS5s in! Be quick if you want one they won’t last long 👀*One per customer, no reservations possible!Thanks! pic.twitter.com/pXzYAj57OsDecember 15, 2021 See more

Anyone that is lucky enough to take home a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest games from Sony, including Marvel's Spider-Man, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. I've recently just finished Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and can't recommend that highly enough.

Our biggest advice is just to get there quick and get one purchased. The bonus is that you can walk away the same day with the console. A number of these stores also have Xbox Series X stock too, so again worth checking in if interested.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.