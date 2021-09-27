PS5 restock — console available at ASDA right now

Update: ASDA has now sold out of the standard PlayStation 5 consoles after its restock earlier today. Missed out? No need to worry, John Lewis recently confirmed when it would be receiving its next shipment of PS5 consoles. On top of that, you can head over to the official T3 PS5 stock tracker to find out more information about the next drop.



Original Story: ASDA has had a PS5 restock meaning you can head over there now to pick up a PS5 console. This is the first restock for ASDA in a while so there's a good chance a lot of consoles will available.

The online retailer looks to only have disc consoles available, allowing users the pleasure of playing physical games. It's a little more expensive for this but it's the one I personally opted for and can make a big difference to how storage is handled.

It's recommended to wish list the console using the heart button, then you can move it to your basket before proceeding to checkout. Deliveries are expected to take place sometime before or on October 4th, with those lucky enough to pick one up having the likes of Deathloop, Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to choose from, when it comes to exclusive games.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window if the button is missing. Perseverance is key! We advise that it can take up to 30 minutes or more to buy a PS5 on ASDA's website.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always take a peek at our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.