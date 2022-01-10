PS5 restock: BT stock live now, here's how to buy a console

BT has gone live with its first batch of PS5 stock for 2022. Head on over to the BT Shop to claim a PlayStation 5 before they all sell out. These normally last a good while, so take advantage.

Check PS5 stock at BT now

This is the first restock of the year for BT, with it previously going live last on December 13th. A standalone PS5 console is up for grabs, alongside two bundles: PS5 consoles plus DualSense controller and PS5 console plus DualSense controller and headset.

BT runs a system where its customers can claim a unique customer code, which can then be used to purchase a PS5 through the BT Shop. To do this, head on over to the BT website and log in with your details. Under the Offer section of MyBT you should find a PlayStation 5 image and the option to redeem a code. Finally, navigate to the BT Shop (if not done so automatically) where you can purchase the console.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. As someone that just rolled credits on Deathloop over the Christmas period, I can say that's well worth checking out too.

Wait times on average can be anywhere around 25 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. However, as this drop is only specific to BT customers only, it doesn't normally take that long to get through to the purchase page. Just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.