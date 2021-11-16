PS5 restock at GAME confirmed for Wednesday 17th November

GAME has now officially confirmed that it's next PS5 restock is taking place tomorrow morning on November 17th, 2021.

This confirmation, which came via the retailer's official Twitter account, came after a snafu on GAME's part where its social media team stated that its next PS5 restock was happening today.

GAME has now confirmed its PS5 stock is actually dropping tomorrow, though, apologising to gamers saying, "we're sorry we got too excited and shared too soon. PlayStation 5 stock is dropping tomorrow morning!".

This development follows yesterday's news that stated that GAME was going to drop its next wave of PS5 stock this week between the "16th-19th November". And, with the drop happening on the 17th, this information has proved accurate.

The official communication confirming tomorrow morning's PS5 restock at GAME. (Image credit: GAME)

GAME has also confirmed in its official communication that the consoles made available tomorrow will be "1 per customer" and that they have an "anti scalping policy" in place with automatic checks to help beat AI-powered reseller bots.

This is great news for gamers looking for a place to buy PS5 as GAME has been really nailing it recently in terms of PS5 restocks, with fresh waves of consoles released every week for the past 5 weeks.

GAME has also been a PlayStation 5 stock champion as it has been offering both disc and digital version of the PS5, as well as offering it for sale in a wide selection of bundles, which have included top games, accessories and merchandise.

As such, for any gamer who wants to be playing the best PS5 games this winter holiday season, now very much is the time to switch on and bag a console tomorrow morning at GAME.

GAME's PS5 drops are typically mid-to-late morning, so be sure to get the PS5 product page open first thing tomorrow, sign in to your GAME account, and be prepared to refresh the page like a Tasmanian devil.

