PS5 restock: ASDA stock now live, here's how to get a console

ASDA has gone live with PS5 stock this morning. Anyone looking for a console should head to ASDA's website right now before they run out.

It looks as if only disc consoles are available for sale, with no digital or bundles at this time. Delivery is expected by November 17th at the latest. According to the PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, stock levels are around 900 consoles available. This is by no means the biggest shipment but ASDA is a supermarket after all, not a games retailer.

To purchase a PS5 console via ASDA, you must wish-list the device using the heart button before moving it to your basket. From here, you should be able to proceed to checkout and make your payment. Then sit back and relax. Good luck!

🚨 The #PS5 is now in stock at ASDA!PS5 Consolehttps://t.co/DTnJLFDDVcTip:Wish-list the console using the heart button.Move your console to your basket from wish-list.Proceed with checkout.Our Discordhttps://t.co/lW1blbCPj6#PS5 #PS5UK #PS5Restock #PS5Stock #ad pic.twitter.com/n8eGLaNWbgNovember 9, 2021 See more

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

As we reported, ASDA has been overdue for a restock after last putting stock up for sale on October 18th. At the time, the stock sold out in less than 30 minutes with competition incredibly high and we only expect the same here.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.