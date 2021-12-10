PS5 restock: Argos stock live – grab a PlayStation 5 now

It's been confirmed that Argos will have PlayStation 5 stock from 8AM UK time today. Head on over to the Argos website to claim a PS5, or to find out where your local store is based. This is one of the best chances to walk away with a console before Christmas.

This is the first drop from Argos this month, with the retailer previously going live on November 18th and October 27th. The former was its biggest drop since the PS5 launched, so we're hoping to see a repeat in terms of quantity. This drop looks to be disc-only with no bundles, however, we'll update once we have more information.

Argos stores around the country have been receiving supplies of PS5 consoles all week, as we previously reported. As stock levels are dependant on the actual region, expect it to come in and out of stock when checking online.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times online look pretty good at the minute but can slow down due to the number of people online, so patience and persistence are key. Again, we hugely recommend dropping by your local store to be in with the best chance of obtaining a console today. The whole ordeal can be stressful so just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

