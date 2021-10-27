PS5 restock: Argos stock is now live – be quick!

Update: Argos stock online looks to have sold out in various regions but is still coming back into stock occasionaly, however, we urge you to check your local store. Outside of this, Amazon has now gone live with its next shipment, so another chance to secure a console.

You must be a prime member to make the purchase and Amazon does typically push out stock in stages, so keep at it. Otherwise, head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker for the latest information.

Original Story: Argos has gone live with PS5 stock this morning, as scheduled. Head on over to Argos' website to pick one up before they all run out. The retailer has both disc and digital consoles available, so don't miss out!

Argos had a restock only last week but has dropped another shipment, so hopefully, this means it will be more regular. We always recommend going for bundles, however, there isn't any in this particular drop so just try your best.

The best course of action if you don't manage to succeed online is by checking physical stores. We've seen dozens of people across social media succeed this way. Whether that's on your way to work, lunch break or on your way home, it's worth spending two minutes to ask. You might just walk away with a PS5 within minutes.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window. Perseverance and patience are key! Wait times are looking good if the store in your region has the stock available.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.