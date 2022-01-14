PS5 restock: Argos set for first major stock drop of 2022

Huzzah! The first major PlayStation 5 console restock of 2022 is now confirmed and coming directly from Argos stores across the country. It's been a quiet first couple of weeks for January, but now we're looking likely to get something substantial.

Aside from broadband users being able to claim a console via the BT shop and GameByte offering up a mega bundle with seven games and accessories, there's been very few PS5 opportunities this week. Thankfully, Argos is here to save the day, as one of the most reliable retailers for stock drops in 2021.

According to the hugely reliable PS5 Stock UK (via Twitter ), Argos is set for a restock sometime between January 25th to 28th, from 8AM UK time. It's expected to be made up of both disc and digital consoles with anyone looking to claim one needed to do so through the stores Click & Collect system.

From our own personal experience, we recommend being online nice and early for this one. There have been occasions where stock has gone live earlier than anticipated. While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, it's likely we'll find out more in the coming weeks so keep your eyes peeled for that.

It's also well worth checking in at your local Argos store to see if you can purchase a console then and there. The retailer's website is known for being temperamental at the best of times, so if you are passing a store it might be worth popping your head in and asking if there are any available. On top of that, make sure to read our quick tips guide on how to beat the bots.