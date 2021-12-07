PS5 restock: Argos has a restock date and it's a big win for Christmas

New information has surfaced pointing to the next restock date concerning Argos and it's exactly what we wanted to hear ahead of Christmas. Yes, thankfully it comes to light that the retailer is preparing for a big restock over the coming days, setting up a fantastic opportunity to grab a console for the holidays.

This week has already started very generously, with BT, ShopTo and Sony itself all putting stock up for sale. It's showing no signs of slowing down either with more likely to come from the EE and PlayStation Direct stores. Hard to believe it's been more than 12 months since the console's launch and it's still a nightmare to purchase.

Anyway, let's focus on the next stock drop from Argos. The retailer has received both disc and digital consoles with the shipment now being distributed to local stores around the UK (via PS5 Stock UK ). Following this, an online and in-store restock is expected from December 10th (Friday).

📰 PlayStation 5 (Argos) Exclusive NewsArgos has received both Disc & Digital Editions of PS5 consoles and is currently being distributed to local stores. Once these distributions are complete, we'd see an online & in-store drop either on the 10th or between the 14th-17th. pic.twitter.com/IYN7PrY2GfDecember 6, 2021 See more

While Argos' online store leaves a lot to be desired, it has been excellent with its in-store purchases. We've seen tremendous amounts of people sharing successes online by just dropping by on their morning community or on a lunchtime. This is why we urge you to start dropping in at your local store later this week if you want a chance at taking home Sony's game machine without the chaos of online.

Argos previously went live with its biggest restock since launch on November 18th, made up of disc, digital and bundles. We're expecting the same from Argos again. If you do opt for online for whatever reason, go for bundles to be in with the best chance of getting a console. Obviously, in-store you can pick from whatever is available.