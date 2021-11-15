PS5 restock: Argos confirmed as dropping disc and PS5 Digital consoles this week

It was a huge 7-days last week for PS5 restocks, with multiple UK retailers going live with tens of thousands of PS5 consoles.

Very had so many consoles that is dropped twice in one week, and many gamers who used T3's PS5 restock tracker managed to pick up consoles as a result.

All eyes are now on this week's PS5 restock and UK retailer Argos has now been confirmed by the UK's leading PS5 stock tracker as dropping both disc and digital edition PS5 consoles this week.

Argos has been slated to drop this next wave of PS5 stock last week, but we got news toward the middle of the week indicating that it was being held over for this week.

The Argos PS5 restock, as confirmed by the respected PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, is "is expected by Argos around 18th-19th Nov" and that "multiple shipments have been received, both Disc & Digital Editions".

Now, Argos always drops its consoles at 8am both online and in-store. This means that this Thursday, if you haven't got a PS5 already, then you need to be camped out on Argos online or outside your local store and be ready to buy PS5.

What we would say, though, is that it is worth checking Argos every day this week for its PS5 restock just in case it goes early. This can be done by checking to see if the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition product pages are active directly at Argos.

The last Argos PS5 restock took place in later October, so this confirmation of new consoles makes sense from a timing point of view, as the retailer has been dropping stock once every three weeks or so.

This flurry of PlayStation 5 restocks is courtesy of Sony hiring three extra jumbo jet transporter planes to actually get consoles into the UK. The operation, which was codenamed 'Santa Special', saw the aircraft land On October 25 and October 29, with 12 articulated lorries then used to distribute the consoles to retailers around the UK.

As such, now really is the time to switch on if you want to be playing the best PS5 games come Christmas morning.

Argos isn't the only UK retailer having its next PS5 restock this week, with GAME also about to drop consoles and console bundles.