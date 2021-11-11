PS5 restock: Amazon's next stock drop could save Black Friday

Another day, another chance to secure a PlayStation 5 and start playing the latest next-gen games. Saying that, it's quite likely a few people will be playing Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition on their Sony machines to coincide with the launch today. What a world.

Anyway, let's move on to the latest PS5 stock roundup and where exactly Amazon fits into all of this. Over the past few days, we've had ASDA, AO.com, ShopTo and Very all drop stock, giving consumers lots of opportunities to bag a console. Outside of Very, which went live twice in two days, none of these restocks were exactly plentiful.

Amazon, though, could be the salvation we've all been waiting for. The world's biggest retailer has been lacking compared to its competitors with its supply of PS5 stock over the last few months, but with Black Friday now closing in (and already underway for some stores) this could all change. For context: the last Amazon drop took place on October 27th with the one before that happening on September 29th.

As Argos has been stocking up since the weekend (via PS5 Stock UK ), the retailer is seen as one of the most probable to go live with stock next. Similarly, it last went live on October 27th, however, has proven time and time again to be able to get its hands on regular shipments.

Amazon has struggled and though nothing has been confirmed, from our experience, it does feel as if a restock is not that far away. With Sony now doing everything in its power - including hiring three jumbo jet planes - to make sure retailers are stocked for Black Friday and the holiday season, surely Amazon of all companies would be ordering PS5 consoles by the thousands for the most popular shopping season of the year? Come on, Bezos! We're waiting.