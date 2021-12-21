PS5 restock: Amazon surprise drop is live now and here to save Christmas

Amazon has gone live with a PlayStation 5 stock drop, unexpectedly. Anyone looking for a PS5 console should head to Amazon's website immediately. While usually having large supplies, these do sell out very fast so don't wait!

Check PS5 stock at Amazon now

This is the second restock from Amazon in December, after it went live previously on December 15th. It's a highly rare occurrence from the store with history showing it only puts stock up for sale once a month on average. Naturally, the Christmas season will be a factor.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to make the purchase but there is a free trial available for those that haven't taken it up. Both disc and digital PS5 consoles are up for grabs, with next-day delivery available so you can start playing this week.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is very fitting for the winter season and is just plain brilliant, so worth checking out.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 40 minutes due to the masses of people after the console, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker to find out the latest information. However, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X restock tracker or our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker, if you fancy a change.