PS5 restock alert: Argos dropping disc and digital consoles imminently!

Argos is about to drop its biggest ever PS5 restock, with a timing window of 8am today until 8am tomorrow reported.

Check for PS5 stock now at Argos.

As such, we're advising any gamer looking to buy PS5 to head on over to Argos right now, sign in to their account, and then keep checking regularly from 8am today.

T3 covered our first word of this drop earlier this week, and updated our PS5 restock tracker accordingly, with the respected UK PS5 stock notification Twitter account @PS5StockAlertUK stating that:

"A massive PS5 drop is expected by Argos around 18th-19th Nov. Multiple shipments have been received, both Disc & Digital Editions, making it the largest PS5 drop by Argos since launch. Should be an 8am drop, as usual, in-store & online."

The 18th of November is today, meaning that a "massive" supply of PS5 consoles, which will be "the largest PS5 drop by Argos since launch", are now imminent, with a 24-hour window predicted from 8am today for them going live.

Here at T3 we think this sounds like a huge opportunity for gamers to bag a PlayStation 5, and are particularly heartened to hear that both the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition consoles are going to be on offer.

Argos usually has a few bundle offers available, too, which while they tend not to stretch to the number offered by, say, GAME, do let gamers bag a console with top games like FIFA 22 and accessories like extra controllers.

A key thing to factor into your planning for the Argos PS5 restock over the next 24 hours or so is that consoles will also be available in store. This opens up the possibility of bagging a PS5 in person at your local store, but naturally stock levels with differ between stores.

We've heard gamers have success buying PS5 with a double-pronged attack on restock days, with them camping outside their local store in the real world, while also being on their laptop or phone and camping out online, too. This doubles their potential for getting a PS5 and we think that, if you can visit your local Argos this morning or tomorrow morning, then it could definitely be worth doing.

From 8am today, though, regardless of if you're outside an Argos store or not, you need to be checking for PS5 stock directly at Argos.

This flurry of extra consoles coming into UK retailers comes after Sony chartered three emergency cargo planes to fly PS5 stock into the United Kingdom. These planes arrived at the end of October and since then the PS5 stock they were carrying has been distributed around retailers by a fleet of transporter trucks.

Gamers are now reaping the benefit of this operation, which was nicknamed 'Santa Special', with hundreds of thousands of consoles being made available at UK retailers like GAME, Very, Currys, Amazon and now Argos.