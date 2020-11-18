PS5 problems: All the known PlayStation 5 launch bugs and how to fix them

No console launch is without a few bumps in the road. That’s been particularly true this year in the case of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X - whilst gamers have been enjoying ray-tracing and advanced controllers , a few have also been dealing with frustrating issues including hard crashes and even consoles bricking.

In this case, we’re taking a look at the most common known problems plaguing the PS5 and whether they can be easily resolved. Sony has just released the system’s first stability update (version 20.02-02.25.00), but with minimal patch notes it's still unknown how many of these issues have been fixed, or whether some still linger in the hardware.

Note that it remains unlikely you will encounter any truly severe issues, but if you are finding any unexpected bugs or problems, here’s the ones we know of so far.

Download queue bug

This PS5 download queue bug is preventing some users from modifying downloads or even starting games altogether. As IGN initially discovered, sometimes games with download errors disappear from the download queue whilst the PlayStation Store insists the user does not own the title they’re trying to install, preventing access to the game.

The only known fix is a full factory reset, wiping your system data. It’s certainly an inconvenience, but cloud save support thankfully negates worrying about lost progress.

In terms of what causes the bug, that's still an unknown. One Reddit user claims they've run into the error when installing a game with insufficient storage space. However, IGN reported a whole host of potential triggers from Godfall , Demon’s Souls, and even the Disney+ app that caused the bug without a full SSD.

Rest Mode crashes

PS4 users will be well aware of the Rest Mode functionality that quickly resumes suspended software while consuming significantly less power. The PS5 equivalent however appears to be causing frustrating hard crashes and database rebuilds. On ResetEra , users claim that Spider-Man Remastered and PS4 games running off an external hard drive are common culprits for crashes, if left running in rest mode.

Meanwhile, members of the games press have taken to Twitter reporting that crashes can also occur in Godfall and Demon’s Souls whilst the database rebuild issue, in very rare cases, has permanently bricked systems.

The best fix for this one is either to quit software before switching to rest mode or turn off the feature entirely. Insomniac community director James Stevenson also stated that a fix is coming soon in the case of Spider-Man.

PS5 playing PS4 versions of cross-gen games

When you pick up your shiny new PS5, the last thing you want is to end up playing old versions of PS5 games by mistake. As Reddit users noticed however, this is exactly what has been happening to some unsuspecting owners.

Cross-gen titles including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with different PS4 and PS5 versions both being installed on the console. The PS5 will then default to the older PS4 game when pressing the Play button, rather than the PS5 version.

As Activision Support clarified , this can be quickly fixed by clicking the three dots next to Play and selecting the PS5 file. This can also be combined with the download queue bug if attempting to install the correct version, in which case a factory reset is still the only known fix.

Ultimately, both consoles are having their share of launch niggles, but hopefully Microsoft and Sony will be quick to roll out patches to address hardware stability.

The PS5 launches in remaining regions tomorrow, but if you don't manage to nab one, don't panic! Sony's Jim Ryan says more PS5s will be on the way both before and after Christmas; things aren't looking so good for the new Xbox, with Phil Spencer warning of shortages that could last until 2021.

We're expecting some retailers to hold back stock for their Black Friday deals – although don't expect any discounted hardware just yet. Having any stock at all is the main draw for stores right now, so be sure to visit the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy in the coming weeks.