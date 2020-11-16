iPhone SE 2 in trouble! OnePlus Nord 2 confirmed for budget battle next year

OnePlus fans will be happy to know that the popular OnePlus Nord is getting a follow up next year, with news of the OnePlus Nord 2.

The Nord was the first in a new line of smartphones for the company that saw it return to its principles of an affordable handset that doesn't scrimp on key features that users demand of their devices.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T are great smartphones, but they come with premium price tags, so seeing OnePlus double down with its budget/ mid-tier range is encouraging.

Now Twitter leaker Max Jambor has confirmed that a direct successor is in the works, with the codename Denniz. Jambor often tweets out codenames for devices before they're officially announced, and was on the money with the OnePlus Buds Z last month.

Speaking to PhoneArena, Jambor confirmed that this codename is being bandied about inside OnePlus HQ for the Nord 2, but we don't have any more details on specs, pricing, or which regions it might launch in.

While the US missed out on the Nord, it is getting the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord 100.

We also got wind of another entry in the OnePlus Nord series, dubbed the OnePlus Nord SE (via Android Central). The handset is set to be unveiled in Q1 2021, and is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, just like the Nord.

Unfortunately, it looks like the OnePlus SE is also going to be skipping a US launch, releasing in India and the EU only.

Source: PhoneArena