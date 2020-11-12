Amazon PS5 latest stock update – Launch day PlayStation 5 availability

The PS5 launch is today and for any gamer who didn't get to lock-in a PS5 pre-order, it is the last big chance to score a console before Christmas at RRP. Naturally, launch day Amazon PS5 orders are a primary destination to grab a system.

Amazon is always a good place to check for product launches, with a generous allocation of stock, and with Sony keeping its launch day inventory online only you'll want to keep it locked on the online retailer's PS5 page.

The PS5 is currently listed as unavailable, as is the case with every other store right now, and there's no countdown clock for when we can expect orders to open up, so you'll have to keep an eye on the page throughout the day.

Amazon does offer alerts you can sign up for to let you know when the PS5 is available, but truth be told we wouldn't rely on that service. We suggest gamers check back in on the PS5 product page at least every 30 minutes, and ensure they are signed-in and have 1-click ordering enabled for a fast purchase.

Amazon was in the same boat as every other retailer when PS5 pre-orders opened, selling out almost immediately. We're expecting launch day stock to become available today, but it hasn't stated a time. You can sign up for alerts to be notified as soon as the PS5 is available, so if you want to cover all of your bases, we suggest doing that too. View Deal

The good news is that the PS5 peripherals are in stock, so you can order an extra DualSense controller, Media Remote, or Pulse 3D Wireless Headset to round out your PS5 haul.

There's also a range of PS5 titles available including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. If you don't have plans to pick up a new game, your PS4 titles will get a boost on the PS5 so you can still enjoy an upgrade if you're halfway through an existing title – although you'll want to check if your save data is transferrable first.