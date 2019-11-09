PS5 news: CEO Jim Ryan is personally overseeing SECRET "make or break" launch titles

The people behind the PS5 and its next-generation games are beginning to share some details. After news that PS5s (or at least, PS5 development kits) have been sent out to games developers, Japanese video game creator Keisuke Kikuchi spoke out about the capabilities of the console.

Now PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has spoken out about his plans for the PS5, and while he couldn't share too many specifics, the details he did drop sound exciting, to say the least.

Speaking to gamesindustry.biz, Ryan said the transition from the current-gen PS4 to PS5 will happen at an unprecedented speed, making for more next-generation consoles in homes than ever before.

"One of our tasks -- probably our main task -- is to take that community and transition it from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and at a scale and pace that we've never delivered on before," said Ryan. He's also personally focused on the games "that will make or break PlayStation 5, just as they do every platform."

With games like Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and God of War 2 on the horizon, Ryan's comments demonstrate that he is personally keeping an eye on the console's launch titles. This makes sense, as those early games are sure to be a key part of Sony's strategy.

The PS4 has hit the one hundred million sales milestone and is thoroughly entrenched in gamer's minds. If Sony is aiming for a quick transition from PS4 to PS5, making launch titles look attractive is going to be vital in order to encourage gamers to jump ship.

The PS5's new Zen 2 processor is said to make games "feel realistic, as if you are there" according to Keisuke Kikuchi. Super-fast loading times are also said to remove breaks in-game, creating huge virtual worlds that load seamlessly. We'll know more for sure as we inch towards the PS5's official reveal, which the rumour mill implies will be in February 2020.

