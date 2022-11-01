PS5 gamers will love Best Buy's current free game offer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you own a PS5 and are looking to pick up some of the console's most desirable games then, as a PlayStation 5 owner myself let me tell you, you need to check out Best Buy's current free game offer.

That's because Best Buy is currently running a buy two games and get one free offer that lets you bag top PS5 games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Demon's Souls and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection for free.

View Best Buy's free PS5 game offer (opens in new tab)

What's so great about this offer is that you can customize your PS5 game bundle. So, for example, you could say buy Gran Turismo 7 and Gotham Knights and then add Horizon Forbidden West to your bundle for free.

Or you could buy Sniper Elite 5 and Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart and then add Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection to your bundle for free. There are loads of bundle combinations available, so take a look and see what's on offer.

The T3 take: A great way to inject a load of quality into a PS5 game collection

I've looked through the list of PS5 games available in this Best Buy offer and unlike many of these discounted bundle offers this one actually is stuffed with top titles, not just third-party filler.

You just have to list off some of the games available to grab for free, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Demon's Souls, Sniper Elite 5, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and Returnal, to see that.

Personally, I think this offer is going to be one of the best Black Friday deals available throughout this year's holiday sales, so I think for any PS5 gamer looking to expand their library, it's well worth scoping out.

Want to know what to play? Then be sure to check out T3's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review, as well as our Horizon Forbidden West review, Gotham Knights review and Sniper Elite 5 review. We've also rounded up the best PS5 games of 2022.

And, if you're still looking for a PS5 - and I know from personal experience that many people are, with a number of my friends still looking to pick up a system two years after launch - then take a look at T3's PS5 restock tracker for a head's up on where to look.