PS5 gamers just got free access to a cool Ghostwire Tokyo experience

It's already shaping up to be a brilliant year for PS5 gaming: I've lost many hours to the spectacularly beautiful Horizon: Forbidden West and my to-play list is already massive.

One of the incoming PS5 games I'm most excited about on PS5 is Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is coming out on 25 March – and to set the scene, Sony has unveiled an impressive freebie for both PS5 and PS4 players.

The free title is called Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude, and Sony calls it a "visual novel adventure". It's set six months before the events of the main game, and tells the tale of a group of investigators who stumble across something that seems to be distinctly supernatural.

Same world, different atmosphere

Although the preview is set in the same game world as Ghostwire: Tokyo, it's designed to have a different atmosphere and pace: the aim here is to immerse you more fully in Ghostwire's world, to give you some of the key character KK's background and of course, to get you excited about the game.

According to the official PlayStation blog, quoting game director Kenji Kimura, "By having people experience and enjoy the events that occurred before the events in Ghostwire: Tokyo through a different genre made by a different team, it could help open up and widen people’s interpretations of the world and universe we’ve created."

I love this kind of thing, because when it's done well it makes the actual game so much more special. If you're as excited as I am about Ghostwire: Tokyo, you've got just over three weeks to download the Prelude from the PlayStation Store to get ready for Ghostwire proper.

