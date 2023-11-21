These are the PS5 DualSense controller Black Friday deals I've been waiting for

Finally, Sony has dropped the price of its excellent DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 this Black Friday, and in a number of different colour variations too.

The DualSense controller is packed with innovative technologies to expand the gaming experience, and you might find the one that came with your console is not enough – you either want a spare or another for a second player.

See all the Amazon UK Black Friday gaming deals

See all the Best Buy US Black Friday gaming deals

Personally, I love to swap my controller depending on the game type, as certain games can put a bit more wear and tear on a gamepad than others (I'm looking at you EA Sports FC 24). That way I can ensure I'm always gaming at my best, and can't blame the tool I'm using.

The Black Friday deals on DualSense controllers start at £38.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the States representing a saving of a third or more off the usual price.

UK Black Friday PS5 DualSense deals

PlayStation DualSense controller - Midnight Black: was £59.99 , now £38.99 at Amazon

Amazon has several colours of the DualSense controller available with around 35% off the usual price. This is for the classic Midnight Black version.

PlayStation DualSense controller + EA Sports FC 24: was £99.99 , now £64.99 at Argos

Argos has an amazing deal on the white DualSense with a copy of EA's latest football game (which replaces FIFA this year), EA Sports FC 24.

PlayStation DualSense controller – Camo Grey: was £64.99 , now £39.99 at Currys

Finding the camouflage version of the DualSense controller in a deal is pretty rare, so this one on Currys is a great one to snap up quickly.

US Black Friday PS5 DualSense deals

PlayStation DualSense controller - Cosmic Red: was $74.99 , now $49 at Amazon

Amazon has a number of different colour variants of the DualSense controller available at the deal price in the US. This Cosmic Red one is one of our favourites.

PlayStation DualSense controller - White: was $69.99 , now $49.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to match your DualSense with your PlayStation 5, you can't go far wrong with the classic white version.

Sadly, I've not found any deals on the DualSense Edge pro controller yet, it's still listed as £209 in the UK, $199 in the US.

I'll keep my eyes peeled though and our deals tracker below should update if there are any price drops over the coming days.