These are the PS5 DualSense controller Black Friday deals I've been waiting for

Get a new DualSense controller for your PlayStation 5 from just £39 / $50 this Black Friday

DualSense Controller deals
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Jump to category:
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Finally, Sony has dropped the price of its excellent DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 this Black Friday, and in a number of different colour variations too.

The DualSense controller is packed with innovative technologies to expand the gaming experience, and you might find the one that came with your console is not enough – you either want a spare or another for a second player.

See all the Amazon UK Black Friday gaming deals

See all the Best Buy US Black Friday gaming deals

Personally, I love to swap my controller depending on the game type, as certain games can put a bit more wear and tear on a gamepad than others (I'm looking at you EA Sports FC 24). That way I can ensure I'm always gaming at my best, and can't blame the tool I'm using.

The Black Friday deals on DualSense controllers start at £38.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the States representing a saving of a third or more off the usual price.

UK Black Friday PS5 DualSense deals

PlayStation DualSense controller - Midnight Black:  was £59.99

PlayStation DualSense controller - Midnight Black: was £59.99, now £38.99 at Amazon
Amazon has several colours of the DualSense controller available with around 35% off the usual price. This is for the classic Midnight Black version.

View Deal
PlayStation DualSense controller + EA Sports FC 24:  was £99.99

PlayStation DualSense controller + EA Sports FC 24: was £99.99, now £64.99 at Argos
Argos has an amazing deal on the white DualSense with a copy of EA's latest football game (which replaces FIFA this year), EA Sports FC 24.

View Deal
PlayStation DualSense controller – Camo Grey:  was £64.99

PlayStation DualSense controller – Camo Grey: was £64.99, now £39.99 at Currys
Finding the camouflage version of the DualSense controller in a deal is pretty rare, so this one on Currys is a great one to snap up quickly.

View Deal

US Black Friday PS5 DualSense deals

PlayStation DualSense controller - Cosmic Red:  was $74.99

PlayStation DualSense controller - Cosmic Red: was $74.99, now $49 at Amazon
Amazon has a number of different colour variants of the DualSense controller available at the deal price in the US. This Cosmic Red one is one of our favourites.

View Deal
PlayStation DualSense controller - White:  was $69.99

PlayStation DualSense controller - White: was $69.99, now $49.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking to match your DualSense with your PlayStation 5, you can't go far wrong with the classic white version.

View Deal

Sadly, I've not found any deals on the DualSense Edge pro controller yet, it's still listed as £209 in the UK, $199 in the US.

I'll keep my eyes peeled though and our deals tracker below should update if there are any price drops over the coming days.

Topics
Sony Playstation
CATEGORIES
Deals Gaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸