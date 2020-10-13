Protein Prime Day deal: Amfit protein bars and supplements are SO cheap right now

Amazon Prime Day is here and along with came LOADS of excellent Prime Day protein deals, such as this one where you can have up to 30% off Amfit Nutrition protein bars. There are other protein deals too: You can save up to 50% off SlimFast, Grenade, PhD Nutrition and other protein supplements as well.
• Shop all AMFIT protein bars, now 30% off (box of 12), prices from £11.60 at Amazon
AMIFT is Amazon's own nutrition brand and offers a 'value-for-money' option for people who would like to gain weight or lose belly fat efficiently. Not sure what to look out for when you buy supplements? Have a look at our best protein powder and best protein bar guides.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming already, better bookmark those pages too.
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon UK
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon US
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon UK
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon US
Amfit Nutrition Low Sugar Protein Bar | On sale for £11.60 | Was £17.05 | You save £5.45 at Amazon
Each 60-gram protein bar has less than 200 calories, and delivers 19 grams of muscle building protein. The Amift bars contain less than 1 gram of sugar and less than 20 grams of carbohydrates and only 5.2 grams of fat. Choose from six different flavours including Cookies & Cream and Jaffa Cake. Offer ends midnight 14 October!View Deal
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles