Prime Day deal cuts this Molekule air purifier to its lowest price – but be quick!

The best Prime Day deals are still running until midnight tonight, so if you’re looking for cheap prices on top products, today is the best time to shop.

Case in point: leading air purification company, Molekule has up to 41% off on its best air purifiers, including the Air Mini+. Right now, the Molekule Air Mini+ is down to its cheapest ever price in the Prime Day sale.

Originally priced at $359.99, the Molekule Air Mini+ is now just $214.99, saving you 40% on this premium and petite air purifier. Not only does the Molekule Air Mini+ expertly clean and remove allergens, pollutants and bacteria from the air in your home, but it looks surprisingly attractive with its vegan leather handle.

To view the Molekule Air Mini+ deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Molekule deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Remember, you’ll need to be quick if you want these discounts as the Prime Day sale ends tonight.

Molekule Air Mini+ Air Purifier: was $359.99, now $214.99 at Amazon

Get 40% off the Molekule Air Mini+ in the Prime Day sale. This FDA-cleared air purifier detects, tracks and destroys viruses, bacteria and other pollutants. Its petite size makes it ideal for small spaces, and its vegan leather handle means you can easily carry it around and use it when and where you need.

Molekule Air Pro Air Purifier: was $1,014.99, now $599.99 at Amazon

Save $415 on the Molekule Air Pro in this Prime Day deal. The bigger and mightier version of the Air Mini+, the Molekule Air Pro is built for larger rooms up to 1,000 square feet and it uses Tri-Power technology to clean the air, and remove allergens and pollutants, like smoke, mould and pet dander.

