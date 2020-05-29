Premier League football: How to watch the restart for free without Sky Sports

Premier League football is restarting and Sky Sports is not only showing a whopping 64 matches live, but it is also delivering a brilliant free gift to footy fans.

That's because Sky Sports, as confirmed on its official website, is making 25 games of its 64-match broadcasting bonanza completely free to watch. Yes, that's right, 25 Premier League football matches will be free to watch on the free-to-air 'Pick' Channel, as well as simulcast on Sky Sports.

And, what's even better, is that among those free 25 games will be massive Premier League fixtures like the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

Sky Sports will be showing the Premier League football games each week, too, with games kicking off on Fridays at 8pm, on Saturdays at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm.

Meanwhile, Sunday matches will be played at either 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm or 7pm. Traditional Monday night football matches will be starting at 8pm, and mid-week games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will kick off at either 6pm or 8pm.

The Premier League restart is set to resume on Wednesday, June 17, with a brace of tasty fixtures to look forward to on the day. Dean Smith's relegation zone Aston Villa take on the Chris Wilder's free-flowing Sheffield Utd, while Mikel "Lego Hair" Arteta takes his developing Arsenal team to Pep "Crazy Eyes" Guardiola's Manchester City.

To watch the 25 free Premier League football games without a Sky subscription, simply navigate to the Pick TV channel, which is channel 11 on Freeview or channel 144 on Freesat.

Pick can also be watched on Sky through channel 159, so if you do have a Sky subscription but don't have access to Sky Sports channels, then you can still watch the Premier League football matches for free.

For those who do have a Sky Sports subscription, then all the Premier League games can be watched on Sky Sports channels.

For the rest of us football fans who have been starved of live matches for months, this development is really welcomed with open arms, and we especially like that Sky has made it so everyone, not just Sky Sports subscribers can enjoy the return to football.

And, with so many matches scheduled to take place in June, it really is going to be a feast of football.