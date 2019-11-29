Potensic's cheap drones are getting some major discounts in Amazon's Black Friday sales

With the Amazon Black Friday deals now in full swing, you don't have to spend a fortune to start flying a drone, as these deals on Potensic models prove: prices are dropping by over a third in some cases, giving you some spare cash to spend on whatever other tech you're interested in.

You'll be getting high-quality airborne footage in no time with either of these excellent deals – these drones are easy to take off and land, and they come with a follow me mode that means you can get on your bike or skateboard and keep the filming going all the while.

These drones offer either 1080p or 2K video quality, so be sure you get the right one for your needs (and budget). With wide fields of view, decent range, and respectable flying times, there's never been a better time to get into drone flying.

Even if you're not in the market for a drone yourself, these Potensic models make a great gift for someone else in your family. Act quickly though, because these offers won't be around forever.

Potensic GPS Drone with 1080P camera | was £189 | now £121.46 | save £68.53

Getting into drone flying has rarely been as affordable as it is here with the Potensic GPS 1080p Drone: you get simple one-button take-off and landing, so it's suitable for beginners, and it comes with a fetching carry case as well. Now a whopping 36% off.View Deal

Potensic GPS Drone with 2K camera | was £239.99 | now £203.99 | save £36

If you've got a little more to spend and want video quality that's a little better, check out this black 2K Potensic model: with altitude hold and follow me features, plus lots more, it's an absolute steal at this price.View Deal

