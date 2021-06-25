Plusnet broadband deal delivers fast, unlimited internet for £24.99 per month

Plusnet has a history of delivering great broadband deals, with T3 writing about them frequently, and right now it has one of the best we've ever seen – albeit for a limited time.

That's because from today, June 25th, through to June 29th at midnight Plusnet is offering its Unlimited Fibre Extra broadband package, which delivers unlimited internet and 66Mb average download speeds, for £24.99 per month.

And, if that wasn't good enough, this Plusnet broadband deal also comes with free setup and an £80 reward voucher, too.

This package is incredibly strong compared to rivals on the market and also benefits from the fact that Plusnet, who recently won the Uswitch Broadband Provider of the Year award for 2021, is one of the highest rated broadband suppliers for customer service in the UK, too.

Which is why we find it so easy to endorse this Plusnet offer, as it not only offers a quality broadband connection along with £80 reward voucher, but also then follows that up with superb customer service.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra | 18 months | 66Mb average download speed | £0.00 setup cost | £24.99 p/m | Free £80 Plusnet voucher

This broadband deal delivers 66Mb average download speeds for just £24.99 per month and also includes a free £80 Plusnet reward voucher. There is also no upfront fee for activation.View Deal

