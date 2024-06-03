PlayStation VR2 can now play Half-Life: Alyx and 1,000s of extra games

Quick Summary Sony has confirmed that the PSVR2 will soon get an adapter to make it compatible with PC VR games. It'll be available to buy from 7 August, priced at £49.99 / $59.99 €59.99.

After first announcing its intentions in February, Sony has officially confirmed that a PC Adapter for the PlayStation VR2 is on its way. It'll be released in August and will make the headset compatible with the vast library of SteamVR games, both available now and in the future.

That's in addition to the PS5 games already available for the PSVR2.

It means that the title many claim to be the best VR headset game to date, Half-Life: Alyx, will be available to PSVR2 owners at last. That's in addition to the likes of Fallout 4 VR, War Thunder and many other PC-only experiences.

In fact, it is estimated that there are thousands of SteamVR games available today, with more than 500 a year being released.

It was expected that Sony would make an announcement on the adapter soon, considering it was recently spotted on the website of the Korean communications regulator, the National Radio Research Agency. The latest official details have also revealed that support will be rolled out on 7 August 2024.

That includes a software update for the headset, although only those who purchase the adapter will be able to use it to play PC VR games.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Future)

It will cost £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99 and be available through select retailers and Sony's own PlayStation Direct store. You will also required a DisplayPort cable that's not available in the box, but can be bought fairly cheap on Amazon (for example). Just make sure it's compatible with DisplayPort 1.4.

Your PC will have to be up to scratch too, of course. Sony recommends a minimum spec of an Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 3 processor (Zen 2 or greater), plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 6500XT graphics card, at least.

Some features of the PSVR2 won't work with PC, sadly, no matter your specifications. That includes HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on the Sense controllers.

You can get the headset cheaper at present though, with the Days of Play sale lasting until 12 June 2024 and slashing up to $100 off the price.